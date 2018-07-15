Man dies in Mayo single-vehicle crash

A man has died following a crash in Co Mayo on Saturday.

At about 645pm, emergency services were called to a single-car crash on the N5 at Ballinvoher near Swinford.

The driver and only occupant of the car, a man in his 70s, was seriously injured when his SUV struck a wall. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body has been taken to University Hospital Mayo for a postmortem, and the crash site and vehicle have been examined.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swinford Garda station on 094-9252990 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.