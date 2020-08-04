Man dies in hospital after car enters water in Co Down

A man in his 70s has died in hospital after being freed from a car that had entered the water in Co Down.

Police confirmed that Brian Black had died following the incident which occurred at the harbour in Strangford on Tuesday.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service along with the ambulance service, coast guard and RNLI were involved in the effort to free Mr Black from the car.

A fire service spokesman said he was rescued from the car by members of the public and the coast guard at around 2pm.

Mr Black was brought by ambulance to Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, where he later died. – PA