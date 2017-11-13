Man dies in fire at his home in Castlebar, Co Mayo

A 69-year-old man has died after a fire at his home in Castlebar, Co Mayo.

Jimmy Gleeson lived alone in a one-bedroom apartment at Station Road.

His body was recovered from the property by firemen after the alarm was raised by a neighbour.

Three fire units brought the outbreak, which is believed to have occurred accidentally, under control.

The damage caused by the fire was confined to the sittingroom.

It is understood Mr Gleeson, a former lorry driver, had mobility issues.

A postmortem examination is due to be held at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar.