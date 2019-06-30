Man dies in Co Tipperary car crash

A man in his 20s has died after a car crash in Co Tipperary.

The single-vehicle incident happened on the Portroe-to-Garykennedy road, outside Nenagh, at around 5:30am on Sunday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were three other young men – two aged in their 20s and one in his late teens – in the car at the time of the crash.

They have been taken to University Hospital Limerick with “non life threatening injuries”, according to gardaí.

The remains of the man who died have been take to the mortuary at the same hospital.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information, particularly anyone who may have dash-cam footage, to contact them.

The scene was sealed off for a time for examination but has since reopened.