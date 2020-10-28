Man dies in Co Roscommon road crash

A man in his 30s has died in a collision between a car and a truck in Co Roscommon on Tuesday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the incident on the R357 between Shannonbridge and Ballinasloe shortly before 7pm.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was removed to University Hospital Galway for postmortem.

A man in his 40s was taken to Ballinasloe Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Collision investigators are examining the road, which is closed, with diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and any road users who may have camera footage from along the route at around the time of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roscommon Garda station on 090 663 8300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.