Man dies in Co Meath car crash

A man has died in a car crash in Co Meath early on Sunday morning.

It is understood the car struck a wall on the R163 at Headfort, Kells. The victim, in his late 20, was the sole occupant.

At about 1:40am Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, and the man was pronounced dead a short time later. His body has been removed to the mortuary at Navan Hospital.

The crash site will be examined by Garda investigators. The road is closed, and diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kells Garda Station on 046-9280820 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.