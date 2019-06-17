Man dies in Co Donegal after quad bike crash on main road

A motorcyclist has died after falling off a quad bike he was driving on a main road in Co Donegal.

The man in his 40s sustained serious head injuries when he came off the bike while travelling on a local road at Mullinboys near Mountcharles at approximately 7pm on Sunday evening.

He was taken by ambulance to Letterkenny Hospital and later transferred to Beaumont Hospital where he has since died.

Last month gardaí warned that the public were underestimating the dangers from using motocross and quad bikes.

Garda Paul Burke, who is part of Dublin Castle’s road policing section, said the illegal use of motocross scramblers and quad bikes has reached “epidemic proportions”.

Motocross scramblers and quad bikes are meant for off-road use only and do not have a licence plate or tax disc.

Those who ride them do not require a driver’s licence or insurance, although you must be at least 16 to qualify for a licence to drive on a public road.

Orthopaedic surgeon and motorcycle rider Keith Synnott said he knew of young people presenting to Temple Street Children’s Hospital with injuries that can have lifelong consequences.

“Quad bikes and scramblers are not toys. they are heavy, dangerous pieces of machinery that can cause life-changing injuries or death,” he said.