Man dies in Co Cork crash involving car and truck

A man has died after the car he was driving collided with a truck in Co Cork.

Gardaí at Ballinhassig are investigating the crash which occured at Ballyhooleen at about 1am on Saturday morning.

The 24-year-old driver of the car, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver and female passenger of the truck were taken to Cork University Hospital with non-serious injuries.

The scene was preserved and Garda forensic collision investigators were requested to examine the crash site. Local traffic diversions were put in place.

Gardaí­ at Bandon have appealed for any witnesses to come forward, particularly any drivers who were travelling in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage.

They have asked anyone with information to contact Bandon Garda station on 023-8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.