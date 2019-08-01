Man dies in Co Cork crash

A man in his 50s has died in a Co Cork crash involving a car and an oil truck.

The incident happened shortly after 7am on Thursday. Three units of the county fire service attended the scene at Marsh Road in Whitegate, between Whitegate and Midleton, along with ambulance crews and gardaí.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and was removed to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem.

The R630 Midleton/Whitegate Road is expected to stay closed for a number of hours, while investigators examine the scene, and diversions are in place.