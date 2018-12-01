Man dies from injuries sustained when he was hit by a truck

A man in his thirties has died from injuries he sustained when he was hit by a lorry in Co Tipperary on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old was struck by the vehicle at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, on the N24 at Knockanore near Clonmel.

He was taken to South Tipperary General Hospital for treatment but died on Friday.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact them at Clonmel Garda station on (052) 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.