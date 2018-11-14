Man dies following workplace incident in south Dublin

A man has died following a workplace incident in south Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating the death. They were called to the scene at South Bank Quay, Ringsend, along with emergency services, at 8.45am on Wednesday.

It is understood that a container fell on the man.

An examination of the scene was carried out by gardaí and inquiries are ongoing.

The Health and Safety Authority and the local coroner have been notified of the incident.