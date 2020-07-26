Man dies following three-vehicle crash in Co Wicklow
Driver of van (50s) pronounced dead at scene following collision on Saturday afternoon
Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information to contact them in Co Wicklow. Photograph: Oli Scarff/Getty Images/File
A man has died following a three-vehicle road collision in Co Wicklow on Saturday.
The crash, which occurred in the Lower Main Street area of Rathdrum at about 1pm, involved a van and two cars.
Gardaí said the driver of the van, a man aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his remains were taken to a mortuary in Loughlinstown.
The driver of one of the cars, a woman in her 80s, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information, particularly road users who may have dash-cam footage, to contact them at Wicklow Garda station (0404 60140) or via the confidential line (1800 666 111).