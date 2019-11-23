Man dies following incident in Cloverhill prison

A man in his late 30s has died following an incident at Cloverhill prison in Dublin.

Gardaí and emergency services were called by prison authorities shortly after midnight following an incident involving two male prisoners in custody at the prison.

The man was treated by emergency services but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The body remains at the scene pending a full forensic and technical examination.

The coroner has been notified and the services of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested.

Gardaí say they are following a definite line of enquiry and their investigation is ongoing.