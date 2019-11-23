Man dies following attack by cell mate at Cloverhill prison

A prisoner has died after being attacked by his cell mate in Cloverhill Prison, Dublin.

Gardaí believe the deceased was strangled after being attacked just before midnight on the B wing of the west Dublin jail.

The Irish Times understands a prisoner in the cell next to the one where the fatal attack unfolded heard a disturbance and called for staff.

While prison officers rushed to the scene and opened the cell, the victim had already been fatally injured.

Staff tried to resuscitate the man but efforts to save his life were not successful and he was later pronounced dead in the cell.

The attack occurred about four hours after prisoners had been locked into their cells for the night.

Homicides in Irish prisons are very rare and last night’s attack is under investigation by the Garda, Inspector of Prisons and the Irish Prison Service.

After efforts to resuscitate the victim were not successful gardaí were called and immediately sealed off the cell as a crime scene.

The victim’s body was left in the cell which was secured overnight by gardaí. A preliminary examination of the remains by a pathologist was due to take place early on Saturday.

The cell was also set to undergo an examination by crime scene investigators. All the resources of a murder inquiry have already been committed to the case by the Garda.

However, the man’s death cannot be officially declared murder until after the post mortem has confirmed cause of death.

Informed sources said it appeared the dead man was strangled. The Irish Times is not naming the victim until family members have been contacted. The dead man’s cell mate is the only suspect.

Garda Headquarters issued a statement confirming the force is investigating the man’s death.

“Shortly after midnight gardaí and emergency services were called by prison authorities following an incident involving two male prisoners in custody at the prison,” it said.

“A man in his late 30s was treated by emergency services but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

“The body of the deceased remains at the scene which is currently preserved pending a full forensic and technical examination.

“The coroner has been notified and the services of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested.

“Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry and the investigation is ongoing.”