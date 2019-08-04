Man dies following assault outside a pub in Co Longford

A man has died following a serious assault outside a pub in Co Longford.

The man in his 50s was assaulted outside a pub in Foigha near Keenagh on Thursday evening at approximately 5.30pm.

He was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar with serious head injuries and was pronounced dead on Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after the incident, a 31-year-old man was arrested and detained at Longford Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday afternoon.

Both men were locals and knew each other.

A post mortem examination will be carried out on Monday and the local coroner has been notified.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.