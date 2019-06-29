Man dies following aircraft crash in Kilkenny

A man has died following a crash involving a light aircraft in Kilkenny on Friday night.

The incident occurred at about 9pm at an area known as Gowran Cross about 10km from the city.

It is understood the man, who was aged in his 50s, was on his way to attend a family birthday party when the glider he was piloting crash landed.

It is believed the aircraft crashed close to the back of his house.

Gardaí from Thomastown and Kilkenny city attended the scene, along with fire units and several ambulances.

A team from the Air Accident Investigation Unit was still at the crash site in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or came on the scene in the moments afterwards to contact them at (056) 7775000.