Man dies, five other injured after building collapses in Tralee

A man believed to be a local builder in his sixties has died, and up to five others have been injured, after the partial collapse of a building on Ashe Street, Tralee this morning.

The internal collapse happened shortly after 8am in the building which was in poor condition and being renovated.

A number of units of the fire service attended the scene along with ambulances and gardaí. The injured were taken to University Hospital Kerry.

Up to five workers have been taken to hospital for treatment for injuries that are believed to be not life threatening.

The Health and Safety Authority has confirmed they will investigate the incident.

The large three storey building is on one of Tralee’s most historic streets containing the court house and St John’s Church of Ireland.

Last year nearby Castle Street was closed for weeks after a 200-year-old building there under renovation became unstable.