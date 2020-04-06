Man dies after suspected stabbing in Co Tipperary apartment

A man in his 40s has died following an assault at an apartment complex in Carrick on Suir, Co Tipperary.

The incident happened at the North Quay area of Carrick on Suir at about 11.30pm on Saturday.

The man, who gardaí say “received an apparent stab wound”, was taken to Waterford University Hospital in a critical condition. He died in hospital on Sunday.

The Office of the State Pathologist was notified and a post mortem was due to take place on Sunday.

An incident room has been established at Clonmel Garda Station and Garda investigations are ongoing. The scene of the incident was preserved for a further technical examination.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested over the assault. He is currently detained at Clonmel Garda Station.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.