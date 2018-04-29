Man dies after road collision near Ardee

A man who was seriously injured in a collision in Co Louth on Saturday has been pronounced dead.

The victim, who was aged in his 60s, was involved in a two-car collision on the N2 at Aclint, north of Ardee at about 6pm on Saturday.

The man, who was the sole occupant of his vehicle, was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries.

A man and woman in their 20s who were in the second vehicle were treated at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for non-life threatening injuries.

The coroner for Co Louth has been notified and a post-mortem is to be carried out on the deceased.

The Garda investigation is ongoing and witnesses travelling on the road at the time, particularly those with dash cams, are asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6871130, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

It was the second death on Irish roads over the weekend. In the early hours of Saturday morning 18-year-old David Lekerauskas was killed in a collision outside Kingscourt in Cavan.