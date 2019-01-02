Man dies after New Year’s Day fire in Dublin apartment

A man has died after a fire broke out at an apartment in Dublin on New Year’s Day.

The fire occurred at an apartment off Benburb Street in Dublin 7 at around 9pm.

Firefighters and paramedics from Phibsborough, North Strand and the emergency service’s city centre headquarters attended the fire. Advanced life support was provided on the scene before the man was taken to the Mater Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family, friends and neighbours at this difficult time. The cause of the fire is under investigation,” Dublin Fire Brigade said.

Gardaí from Bridewell Station have said they are investigating the incident.