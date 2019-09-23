Man dies after falling down shaft at Dublin office building

A man has died after he fell down a shaft in an office building in Ringsend, Dublin.

Emergency services were called just before midday on Monday to the building on Ringsend Road.

The man, understood to be in his early 60s, fell from the roof down a shaft in the multi-storey building.

He was carrying out contract work on the building at the time.

The Garda and the Health and Safety Authority are conducting inquiries.