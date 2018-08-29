Man dies after crash between motorbike and truck on M1

A man has died after a crash between a motorbike and a truck on the M1 in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Gardaí confirmed the incident happened between Junction 4 and Junction 5 about 1 am.

The male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to the city morgue. The truck driver was no injured.

#M1 Southbound closed at present J5 Balbriggan - J4 Donabate following a serious collision overnight. 🚒 from Swords, Finglas & Phibsborough attended. #Dublin #fire #traffic pic.twitter.com/FJavw5lVOd — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 29, 2018

AA Roadwatch said the southbound carriageway between Junction 4 Donabate and Junction 5 Balbriggan South remained closed this morning and diversions are in place.

“Traffic is very heavy on approach to the closure, and heading towards the motorway on the Balbriggan Rd (R132). To avoid the heavy approach traffic on the M1, divert off at J7. The N2 would be a suitable alternative, if it’s an option for people this morning. Otherwise, the Old Naul/Dublin Road (R108) as the Old Balbriggan/Dublin Road is already very busy.”

A garda spokesman said the section of motorway was expected to open about about 9am when the Garda Forensic Collision Investigators finish examining the scene.

He asked for any witnesses to the incident to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01- 8020510, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.