Man dies after collapsing during Belfast Marathon
Runner in his 50s collapsed at around the sixth mile of the race’s course
Emergency services were alerted to the casualty at around 11am on Monday, a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesman said.
The runner, aged in his 50s, collapsed at around the sixth mile and was taken to hospital — but later died.
Two senior members of the management team visited the family, a spokeswoman for the marathon said.