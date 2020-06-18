Man dies after climbing accident on Co Antrim cliffs

A man in his 60s has died after a climbing accident on Fair Head cliff near Ballycastle, Co Antrim.

The man was recovered from the bottom of the cliffs on Thursday. He was declared dead at the scene.

Around 1pm the Coast Guard was alerted to the incident on Northern Ireland’s north coast. Rescue teams were despatched to the scene from Ballycastle and Coleraine while a Coast Guard helicopter was sent from Prestwick in Scotland.

The PSNI and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended.

North Antrim Sinn Féin Assembly member Philip McGuigan said the local community was shocked and saddened by the death.

SDLP councillor for the Glens, Margaret Anne McKillop, also expressed her shock and sympathies over the death.

“I would urge everyone to take extra care and show caution around the coastal areas at all times,” she said.