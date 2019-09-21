Man dies after car enters canal in Co Cavan

A man has died after a car entered a canal in Co Cavan on Saturday.

The incident happened at Ballyheady Bridge along the Ballyconnell-Ballinamore Road at about 7.30pm when a car carrying three men entered the water, at Woodford River.

Garda forensic collision investigators are at the scene where a technical examination of the scene is under way.

A fatal incident has taken place at a location along the Ballyconnell-Ballinamore Road. Illustration: Google Maps

The road is closed to traffic and local diversions are in place. Further details to follow as soon as available.