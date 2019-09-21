Man dies after car enters canal in Co Cavan
Incident occurred on Saturday evening at location on Ballyconnell to Ballinamore Road
Ballyheady Bridge, over Woodford River, where the fatal incident is reported to have occurred. File photograph: Google Street View
A man has died after a car entered a canal in Co Cavan on Saturday.
The incident happened at Ballyheady Bridge along the Ballyconnell-Ballinamore Road at about 7.30pm when a car carrying three men entered the water, at Woodford River.
Garda forensic collision investigators are at the scene where a technical examination of the scene is under way.
The road is closed to traffic and local diversions are in place. Further details to follow as soon as available.