Man dies after car crashes into wall near Dundalk

A man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a wall in Co Louth overnight.

The 26-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene on the Dundalk to Castleblaney road at Rathmore, Kilkerly. The crash happened at about 12.20am on Sunday morning.

The man’s body was removed to Louth County Hospital, Dundalk. The road is currently closed to facilitate a technical examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have asked any witnesses or anyone with information to contact Dundalk Garda station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.