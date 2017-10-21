Man dies after being struck by two cars in Dundalk
Pedestrian in his twenties was walking on the Old Newry Road when collision happened
The R132 in Co Louth is closed after a man in his twenties was struck and killed by two cars.
A man in his twenties has died after he was hit by two cars in Dundalk, Co Louth this morning.
The man was walking on the Old Newry Road in Dundalk (the R132) shortly after 3am when the collision happened.
Gardaí said he was hit by two cars. The drivers of the cars were uninjured. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road is closed for a technical examination.