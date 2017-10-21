Man dies after being struck by two cars in Dundalk

A man in his twenties has died after he was hit by two cars in Dundalk, Co Louth this morning.

The man was walking on the Old Newry Road in Dundalk (the R132) shortly after 3am when the collision happened.

Gardaí said he was hit by two cars. The drivers of the cars were uninjured. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road is closed for a technical examination.