Man dies after being found with stab wound in Markievicz House in Dublin

Gardaí believe a man found with serious injuries in a flat in Dublin city centre was likely stabbed to death.

The man, who was aged in his 50s, was found by emergency personnel, in a flat in Markievicz House in Dublin city centre at around 11am this morning.

He had suffered what appeared to be a single large knife wound and was rushed to St James Hospital for treatment. However he died shortly afterwards.

Detectives are confident the stab wound was not self-inflicted.

Gardaí have not yet launched an official murder investigation. They believe the stab wound was the likely cause of death but are waiting on the results of a post-mortem to rule out any other possibilities.

The scene in the Dublin 2 apartment complex continues to be preserved and examinations are ongoing by the Garda Technical Bureau and Divisional Scenes of Crime personnel.

In a statement, the Garda said it is investigating “all the circumstances of the death” of the man “following an incident at Markievicz House.”

“A male in his 50s was brought to St James Hospital and was later pronounced dead. A post mortem is due to take place, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.”

The investigation is being led by gardaí from Pearse Street where an incident room has been established.