Man dies after being airlifted to hospital following swimming incident

A man airlifted to hospital in a critical condition following a swimming incident in Co Clare on Saturday morning has died.

The man, believed to be in his 60s, was swimming in Kilkee bay when he was reported to be in difficulty shortly after 10am.

Watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry were alerted soon afterwards and mounted a multi-agency search and rescue operation.

The local unit of the Irish Coast Guard responded along with Clare County Fire and Rescue Service personnel from Kilkee station, gardaí­ and National Ambulance Service (NAS) paramedics. Local lifeguards also went to the scene.

The Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, was also tasked to the incident.

The man was taken from the water on the western side of Kilkee Bay in an area know as Newfoundout. He was later airlifted to University Hospital Limerick.

A Garda spokesman confirmed he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.