Man dead and boy in hospital following crash in Co Louth

A man in his 70s has died after a road traffic collision in Co Louth on Thursday.

And a teenage boy, believed to be 15, has been taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

It is believed they were both passengers in a car which collided with a van on the R178 Carrickmacross Road between the Louth and Monaghan border near Ardee.

The driver of the van, a man in his 40s was taken by air ambulance to Tallaght Hospital with serious injuries.

The alarm was raised shortly after 3pm and gardaí from Louth attended the scene along with the fire service from counties Louth and Monaghan.

Gardaí at Ardee are appealing for witnesses.

In a statement on Thursday evening, gardaí said the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and his passenger was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

“ His injures are not thought to be life threatening,” the statement said.

“The driver and sole occupant of the van, a man in his 40s, was taken by Air ambulance to Tallaght University Hospital. His condition is understood to be serious.”

The statement said the scene is currently preserved and “Garda forensic collision investigators have been requested to examine the crash site”.

Local traffic diversions are expected to remain in place overnight on the R178 between Ballykelly and Essexford.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are also appealing to those with dash cam footage to make it available to investigators. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041-6871130 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.