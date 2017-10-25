Man charged with murder over death of woman in Belfast

A 27-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Belfast at the weekend.

Anne O’Neil (51) was found in the Ardmore Avenue area of Finaghy at about 7am on Saturday after police received a report of a woman in distress in the area.

She was found in the back garden of a property in the area.

Despite being treated by emergency services at the scene, she died from her injuries, the PSNI said.

The man will appear at Belfast Magistrate’s Court later today.