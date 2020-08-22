Man charged in connection with €53,000 drugs seizure in Cork

A 37-year- old man has been remanded on bail after he was charged in connection with a €53,000 drugs seizure by gardaí from the Mayfield District Drugs Unit in Cork earlier this week.

Tomasz Ostrowski with an address at Rosewood Estate in Ballincollig was charged with a total of four offences when he appeared at a vacation sitting of Cork District Court.

Mr Ostrowski, a Polish national, was charged with possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis for sale or supply at Lotabeg Estate, Boherboy Road, Mayfield on August 19th.

And he was also charged with two further offences of possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis for sale or supply at Rosewood Estate in Ballincollig on the same date.

Det Garda Damian Cronin of Mayfield Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and said that Mr Ostrowski made no reply to the charges when they were put to him after caution.

Sgt Pat Lyons said that the gardaí were still awaiting the DPP’s direction on the matter, saying that gardaí had no objection to bail for Mr Ostrowski once he agreed to a number of conditions.

Defence solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher said his client had no objection to the bail terms being sought by gardaí and Judge Marie Keane remanded him on his own bond to appear on September 30th.

Judge Keane made it a condition of Mr Ostrowski’s bail that he reside at Rosewood Estate, Ballincollig, keep a 9pm to 6am curfew there and sign on daily at Anglesea Street Garda Station.

She also made it a condition of bail that Mr Ostrowski would surrender his passport and would be contactable by gardaí 24 hours a day seven days a week on a mobile phone.