Man charged after heroin seizure valued at €70,000

A 44-year-old man has been charged following a €70,000 drugs seizure when gardaí found a gear bag with half a kilogram of heroin dumped near a Garda Covid-19 checkpoint on the main Cork-Limerick Road.

Thomas Lakes, a native of Dublin but of no fixed abode, was charged with two offences in relation to the seizure of the heroin when he appeared at Midleton District Court in Co Cork today.

Mr Lakes was charged with possession of heroin and possession for sale or supply on the main N20 Cork-Limerick Road at Lissavoura, Rathduff, Mallow, Co Cork, on March 16th.

Today at Midleton District Court, Det Garda Aidan Long of the Mallow District Drugs Unit gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told how Mr Lakes made no reply to either charge after caution.

Sgt Linda O’Leary said that gardaí were seeking a remand in custody to allow for the DPP’s directions on the matter as they had only local directions to date with regard to charging Mr Lakes.

Defence solicitor Joe Cuddigan said that his client was not seeking bail and he anticipated that there may be further charges to be laid against him in relation to the seizure at a future date.

Sgt O’Leary suggested a remand in custody to Mallow District Court next week and Judge Marie Keane remanded Mr Lakes in custody to appear in Mallow on March 23rd and granted him free legal aid.