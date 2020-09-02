Man assaulted, shot in legs in North ‘paramilitary-style’ attack

The PSNI has appealed for public assistance over those responsible for a “paramilitary-style” beating and shooting in Bushmills on Tuesday night.

The suspected “punishment” attack happened on Ballyclough Road in the Co Antrim town around 10.40pm when a man was shot a number of times.

Det Insp Peter McKenna said the assault happened at the man’s home and involved a “number of males wearing balaclavas and armed with crow bars”.

He said the victim was “then taken out into the garden and shot a number of times in both legs”.

“The man was taken to hospital following the incident and is currently receiving treatment for his injuries,” he added.

Det Insp McKenna said enquiries were at a very early stage. “I would like to appeal to anyone who has information which may assist our investigation to contact police and tell us what you know,” he said.

“No one deserves to have this happen to them and there is absolutely no justification for an attack like this in our society. We must all work together to bring those responsible to justice and to stop this from happening to anyone else,” he said.