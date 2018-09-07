Man arrested over Bray Boxing Club murder

A man has been arrested over the murder of Bobby Messett at Bray Boxing Club.

Father-of-three Mr Messett was shot in the head while taking part in a bootcamp style workout class at the gym early in the morning of June 5th.

Pete Taylor (57), father of former Olympic boxer Katie Taylor, who runs the gym and another man were also wounded by the gunman during the attack.

Gardaí say they arrested a suspect, aged in his early 30s, late on Thursday evening.

The man is being held at Bray Garda Station, where he is being questioned about the murder, under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

“Investigations on going,” said a Garda spokesman.

Mr Messett was a self-employed painter and decorator who lived in Bray.

He was married with three children and three grand-children.

He was a member of a number of sports clubs in the north Wicklow area, including Bray Wheelers Cycling Club and Glencormac United Football Club.