Man arrested for questioning after weekend stabbing in Cork

Gardaí in Cork have arrested a 45-year-old man for questioning following an incident at the weekend in which a man was stabbed and three others received non-life-threatening injuries when they were struck by a car.

The incident happened when a row broke out in the garden of a house in the Mahon area of Cork’s southside at about 7pm on Saturday. A man in his 60s was stabbed in the hand by an assailant armed with a dagger-type knife.

The assailant then began reverse his car out of a driveway when he struck two people on the property and then hit a woman who was going to catch a bus on the Ringmahon Road, resulting in all three suffering minor injuries.

Gardaí had been alerted and were trying to engage the assailant when he revved his car again and rammed the patrol car before locking himself into the car.

Gardaí were concerned the man might drive off and endanger others in the area. Gardaí broke the car’s windows to remove him from the vehicle and make the arrest.

The man was arrested for questioning about the assault and the endangerment and was brought to Togher Garda station where he remains in custody, detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.