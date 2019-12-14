Man arrested following serious assault at house in Wicklow

A woman in her 30s is in a critical condition following a serious assault in a residence in Arklow, Co Wicklow, on Saturday morning.

The woman was brought to St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin with serious injuries following the incident at about 4.25am.

The man in his 30s was arrested on Saturday evening in connection with the incident. He is currently being detained at Wicklow Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí in Wicklow are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward.

They are also appealing to any road users who were travelling in the Arklow area between 4am and 5am and who may have camera footage to contact them at Wicklow Garda station on 0404-60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or at any Garda station.