Man arrested following €60,000 drugs seizure in Cork

Gardaí have arrested a man in his early 20s for questioning following the seizure of €60,000 worth of drugs in a planned operation in Cork city.

Officers from the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad seized three kilogrammes of cannabis resin when they searched a flat in the Douglas Street area of the city at around 7pm on Tuesday.

Officers arrested a Lithuanian man in his early 20s under drug trafficking legislation which allows gardaí hold suspects for up to seven days before they have to be charged or released.

The man was conveyed to the Bridewell Garda Station where gardaí are continuing to question him about the drugs which gardaí believe were destined for the Cork market.