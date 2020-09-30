Man arrested by PSNI following murder of man in Antrim flat

A 29-year-old man is being questioned by detectives on Wednesday following the murder of a man in Co Antrim, the PSNI confirmed on Wednesday.

The murder inquiry was launched after the murder of the man in a flat in the Crebilly Road area of Ballymena, police said.

The 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Det Chief Insp John Caldwell urged anyone who “heard or saw anything suspicious in the area of Crebilly Road between 12 mid-day on Tuesday and 1 am” on Wednesday to bring it forward to the police.