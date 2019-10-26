Man arrested at Dublin Port is ‘person of interest’ to Essex police

An Irish man arrested at Dublin Port on Saturday is a person of interest to Essex police in relation to the deaths of 39 migrants found in a refrigerated trailer in Britain.

The 23-year-old man from Co Down is expected before the courts on Saturday on foot of an outstanding court order for an offence in Ireland unrelated to events in Essex.

Gardaí said police in Essex have “an interest in this male as part of their investigation.”

Four other Irish people are being questioned by Essex police in connection with the deaths.

One suspect, a 48-year-old man from Northern Ireland, was arrested on Friday at Stansted Airport on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and manslaughter.

Three more Irish suspects were also being questioned by Essex police on Saturday morning after their arrests on Friday. Police arrested a married Irish couple, both aged 38, in Warrington, England before dawn on Friday.

The couple, who run a haulage business and beauty salon in Warrington, have one adult child and two younger children.

The husband and wife were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and the manslaughter of the 39 victims - now thought to include both Chinese and Vietnamese nationals.

Police are investigating lines of inquiry to “establish whether there is a wider conspiracy involved” in the deaths of 39 people found in a lorry in Grays on Wednesday, Detective Chief Inspector Martin Pasmore said.

A decision on whether to charge or release an Irish truck driver arrested in connection with the deaths of 39 migrants found in a refrigerated trailer in Britain is expected today.

Line of inquiry

The 25-year-old truck driver from Co Armagh was arrested at the scene of the discovery in the early hours of Wednesday morning. He is still being questioned on suspicion of murder. On Thursday detectives were granted more time to question him

The trucker is believed to know the man who was detained at Stansted on Friday. The arrested driver’s truck was also previously owned by the woman arrested in Warrington on Friday.

She had registered the truck to an address in Varna, Bulgaria, but when those details emerged publicly on Thursday, she told reporters had sold it 13 months ago to a firm in Ireland.

The trailer in which the bodies were found is owned by an Irish company which has premises in Co Monaghan and a presence in Dublin. It is not the same company that bought the truck from the woman arrested in Warrington.

The trailer company had leased the trailer earlier this month to an Irish trucking business based close to the Border. That lease was signed by a Ronan Hughes, who gave an address matching the business address for a haulier called C Hughes Transport. Mr Hughes is understood to be a relative of the company’s directors.

Efforts to contact the haulier on Friday were unsuccessful. There are no allegations of any wrongdoing against either the owner or the company which leased the trailer.

In Belgium, police are hunting the driver who delivered the trailer to Zeebrugge, the port it left before arriving in the UK. A spokesman from the Belgian prosecutor’s office told the PA news agency: “We’re trying to identify the driver.” He said Belgian authorities were also working to “track the route of the container” and find anyone responsible for “collaborating with the transport”. “We would like people to be arrested as soon as possible,” he added.

The truck driver being held in Essex picked up the trailer in the early hours of Wednesday from Purfleet port before opening it and finding the bodies.

Police initially said they believed the victims were all Chinese but a number of Vietnamese families were seeking information about their missing loved ones last night amid growing fears they were among the dead.

‘I am dying’

Relatives of one woman, 26-year-old Pham Thi Tra My, told the BBC they had not been able to contact her since she sent text messages on Tuesday night saying she was suffocating.

“I am really, really sorry, Mum and Dad, my trip to a foreign land has failed,” she wrote. “I am dying, I can’t breathe. I love you very much Mum and Dad. I am sorry, Mother.”

Her family said they had paid £30,000 for her to be smuggled into Britain.

Several other families said that their loved ones had travelled via China to Europe, aiming to reach the UK, and that they had also been out of contact since early Wednesday morning, when the victims’ bodies were found in the trailer after being ferried from Belgium to Britain.

In Vietnam, Nguyen Dinh Gia, the father of 20-year-old Nguyen Dinh Luong, said he feared his son was among the container victims.

A candlelight vigil for the victims that died in a lorry container, is seen in London. Photograph: EPA

He had not spoken to his son since last week when he told his father he was trying to reach the UK by joining a group in Paris.

“He often called home but I haven’t been able to reach him since the last time we talked last week,” Nguyen Dinh Gia said. “I told him that he could go to anywhere he wants as long as it’s safe. He shouldn’t worry about money, I’ll take care of it.”

He explained his son left Vietnam to work in Russia in 2017 and had since passed through Ukraine, Germany and France.

It is not yet known when the victims entered the trailer, where temperatures can be as low as minus 25C if the fridge is activated, or the exact route it travelled. Belgian officials said the trailer arrived at Zeebrugge at 2.49pm on Tuesday and left the port the same day en route to Purfleet. The trailer arrived at Purfleet at around 12.30am on Wednesday, and was picked up by the cab, known as the tractor, which arrived from Northern Ireland via Holyhead in North Wales on Sunday.

It was also reported two other Vietnamese families have relatives missing: a 26-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman.

It is understood that some of the missing Vietnamese people may have been travelling using false Chinese passports.