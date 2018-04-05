Man arrested as cash, drugs, caravans seized in Garda searches

A man has been arrested after a large sum of cash, drugs, caravans and other items were seized following searches by authorities in five counties this morning.

The searches, targeting the proceeds of organised crime, were carried out on in Louth, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan and Dublin by the Criminal Assets Bureau, the Garda Emergency Response Unit, the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Revenue Customs, and local gardaí.

Photograph: An Garda Síochána Facebook page

Photograph: An Garda Síochána Facebook page

Photograph: An Garda Síochána Facebook page

The items seized include about €27,800 in cash and £1,570 (€1,797); two stolen caravans, a Mercedes Benz car, a selection of strimmers and lawn mowers, suspected cannabis herb and cocaine with a street value of about €1,000, a Rolex watch, and a quantity of documents and mobile phones which are currently being examined by gardaí.

A freezing order has also been made on a substantial sum of money in a financial institution.