Man arrested and €20,000 worth of cannabis seized following burglary in Limerick
Cash and number of items of property stolen during aggravated burglary on Saturday
Man has been taken to Henry Street Garda station. File photograph: iStock
A man in his 20s has been arrested following an aggravated burglary in Limerick city on Saturday morning.
Two people, believed to be armed with a knife, were reported to have entered a residential property and threatened the occupant. Cash and a number of items of property were taken from the residence.
During a Garda search of a property in Mount Kenneth Place, a man was arrested in connection to the burglary.
During the course of the search, €20,000 worth of what is believed to be cannabis was seized, along with other drug paraphernalia .
The man was taken to Henry Street Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Investigations are ongoing.