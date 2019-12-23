Man arrested after two people stabbed to death in Belfast flat

Detectives were on Monday night questioning a 35-year-old man about the stabbing to death of two people in North Belfast on Monday afternoon.

A man believed to be aged in his late 40s, and the woman believed to be in her early 50s, were murdered at an apartment block complex in the Kinnaird Close area of north Belfast around lunchtime yesterday.

The PSNI was not releasing much detail on Monday night about the killings but well-placed sources said that a man went into the building and killed two people in a flat at lunchtime.

“He ran out of the house and told somebody that he killed two people internally,” said one source. The two killings were not paramilitary related, sources said.

Local SDLP councillor Paul McCusker said the victims were viewed as likeable “characters” in the area.

Police carried out a number of raids on other properties in north Belfast as they sought to arrest the suspect who appeared to be acting alone.

Police also were using a helicopter in their searches.

“The police have put on a significant operation to try to catch this man,” added Mr McCusker.

Later on Monday night the PSNI issued a statement saying a “35-year-old man has been arrested as part of the investigation and has been taken to Musgrave police station for questioning”.

Mr McCusker said people were shocked at the “brutality” of the killings and uncomprehending about why the two people were targeted.

One source said that the suspect had been released from prison on licence and that he may have “substance abuse and mental health issues”.

The source said the suspect was not in prison for murder but for other criminal activity.

Police and forensic officers remained at the scene on Monday night. A number of people also were evacuated from the apartment block and from some nearby houses.

Some went to stay with their families and friends while others were catered for at the nearby Girdwood community centre.

The officer leading the investigation Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery said that at “around 12.55 pm police received a report from a member of the public that the bodies of two people had been discovered in a flat in the area”.

“The circumstances of the deaths will now be subject to investigation and post mortem examinations will take place in due course,” he said.

“At this stage it would not be appropriate to elaborate further on the circumstances as our enquiries are at an extremely early stage,” added Detective Chief Inspector Montgomery.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor JJ Magee appealed to the community in north Belfast to do all they can to assist the police in their investigation into the deaths.

“This has been an awful experience for all concerned in the mouth of Christmas but people understand the seriousness and the tragic nature of today’s events,” he said.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call about the incident around lunchtime on Monday.

A spokesman said that a rapid response paramedic and one other officer went to the scene at Kinnaird Close.

The spokesman said “no one was taken from the scene and no one was taken to hospital”.