Man arrested after Donegal crash leaves two dead, three injured

A man in his 20s has been arrested in Co Donegal after a car crash in Bundoran left two people and another three seriously injured.

He presented himself to gardaí in Ballyshannon on Sunday and is currently being detained at the station.

A man and a woman in their 20s died overnight after the car they were passengers in hit a wall.

Another woman, also in her 20s, is in a critical condition and two other men (also in their 20s) have serious injuries.

The scene of the fatal car crash in Bundoran. Photograph: North West Newspix.

All three are being treated at Sligo General Hospital.

The single vehicle crash happened at 3.25am on Sunday in Bundoran.

Forensic investigators are currently on the scene and the road at Eastend has been closed to traffic.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact gardaí in Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 9858530.