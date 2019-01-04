Man arrested after death of Donegal woman (27)

A man has been arrested after a young woman died in Co Donegal overnight.

Gardaí who were called to the scene at a house in Forest Park in the village of Killygordan in east Donegal then sealed off the area.

Local reports on Friday morning said a person had been fatally injured, and sources said a woman from Co Donegal, aged 27, had died following an incident.

Gardaí have subsequently confirmed they are investigating the circumstances of the death of a woman in her 20s.

They said a man in his 20s was arrested and detained in Letterkenny Garda Station.

Eye-witnesses have told how three ambulances arrived at the house in the early hours of the morning.

A number of occupants, including children, were also seen leaving the house a short time later.

A full investigation has been launched.

A Garda statement released at 11.45am said: “Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the death of a woman in her 20s this morning the 4th of January 2019 at Forest Park, Killygordan, Co. Donegal.

“The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and the body remains at the scene pending an examination.

“The Garda Technical Bureau has been notified and will be carrying out a technical examination at the scene today.

“A man in his 20s has been arrested and is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 in Letterkenny Garda Station. Investigations are ongoing.”

Earlier, local county councillor Patrick McGowan said: “All we know is that there has been a very serious incident and everyone in the locality is shocked.

“I’m not sure who lives in the house because this housing estate was built relatively late on the Celtic Tiger era and there are a lot of people from outside the area renting there.

“All we know is that somebody has been seriously hurt and gardaí are awaiting the forensics team to arrive.”