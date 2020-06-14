Man arrested after car hijacking in west Belfast

A 37-year-old man was arrested by the PSNI after a hijacking incident in west Belfast on Saturday evening.

The incident happened at a filling station at Finaghy Road North around after a young couple parked their Vauxhall Corsa outside shops in the forecourt of the station.

The male driver had left the car and gone into a fast food outlet leaving a female passenger inside the vehicle, explained PSNI Sgt O’Flaherty.

“At this point a male got into the driver’s seat of the car and drove off. The female passenger exited the vehicle as it pulled away and was thankfully not hurt as a result,” he said.

“The car was then driven across west Belfast ending at Whiterock Close where the car was involved in a collision. Members of the public detained the male driver until police arrived at the scene a short time later,” added Sgt O’Flaherty.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including hijacking, driving whilst disqualified and breach of bail. He is currently in custody assisting with police enquiries.