Man arrested after bomb found in Co Tyrone

A man has been arrested after a bomb was found near the police station in Strabane, Co Tyrone.

He was arrested under the Terrorism Act early on Sunday morning and is being questioned by police.

The device was discovered in the Church View area of the town on Saturday. A number of people were evacuated from their homes while police responded to the report of a suspicious object.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said on Sunday the object was an improvised explosive device.

Residents have now been allowed to return to their homes.

The SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said the device had been discovered by residents. Had it detonated, he said, people could have been killed.

“There is no place for these criminals on the streets of our town, he said. “Those who planted a viable explosive device in a built up residential area were reckless with the lives of the elderly people and families who live here. They need to get off our streets and get off the back of people living here.

“Those responsible must be flushed out of this community, and they should face justice for their attempt to murder and maim our friends and neighbours,” he said.

Sinn Féin’s Órfhlaith Begley, the MP for West Tyrone, said the alert had “brought nothing but disruption” to the local community.

“Those behind this alert have nothing to offer the people of Strabane and have no support. These actions need to end immediately.”