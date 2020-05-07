Man arrested after assaulting another person with weapon

A man has been arrested after armed gardaí ended a barricade incident at a house in Co Limerick.

The man had assaulted another person with a weapon and then retreated from gardaí into the house.

After several hours of negotiations failed to end the incident, and with the suspect barricaded into the house, armed gardaí storm the property and arrested the man.

He was set to appear before the courts early on Thursday morning to face charges in relation to the incident.

While the man had earlier assaulted the victim with a weapon, or implement, he was not armed in the house and the situation was quickly brought under control by the Armed Support Unit when they forced they way into the property.

The series of incidents began at around 8pm on Wednesday when gardaí received reports of a public order incident in the Templegreen estate in Newcastle West, Co Limerick.

The suspect had assaulted another man with a weapon, leaving him seriously injured. Paramedics attended the scene and treated the victim, who was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick though has since been discharged.

While local, unarmed, gardaí from Newcastle West attended the scene they were backed up by the Armed Support Unit once it became clear the suspect had fled and barricaded himself into a house.

He had gone into a property on the nearby Cois Timpeall housing estate and barricaded himself into the sitting room.

While gardaí attempted to negotiate with the man for a lengthy period from outside the property, he refused to come out and surrender, leading to the house being stormed by the armed gardaí on the scene.

Once gardaí gained access the man was arrested and was taken to Henry St Garda station, where he was held overnight. He has since been charged and was expected to appear before Limerick District Court on Thursday morning.