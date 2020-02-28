Man and woman in their 60s killed in car crash in Co Cavan

The driver and passenger of a car travelling in Co Cavan were killed in a road crash on Friday evening, gardaí have said.

Both of the vehicle’s occupants were aged in their 60s. They were pronounced dead at the scene of the collision in Ballinagh shortly after emergency services arrived.

It occurred at about 7pm when their car collided with a jeep on the N55 road. The deceased were a male driver and a female passenger.

Gardaí said the male driver of the jeep was taken to Cavan General Hospital as a precaution.

The crash site was subsequently preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators, and the stretch of road was expected to remain closed to traffic overnight. Diversions were put in place.

There have been 24 road fatalities so far this year and a total of 15 deaths on the State’s roads in February. These statistics include 13 drivers, four passengers, two motorcyclists and five pedestrians. This is four fewer deaths than the same period last year.