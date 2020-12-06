Man and woman in their 60s die in Co Dublin house fire

A man and woman in their 60s have died in a Co Dublin house fire on Saturday night.

Gardaí were alerted to the blaze at about 10.30pm at Beach Park, Portmarnock. The fire was brought under control by Dublin Fire Brigade.

The bodies were discovered by firefighters inside the house and they were pronounced dead a short time later.

Dublin Fire Brigade said its firefighters attended a “well developed house fire”. It said “crews in breathing apparatus fought the fire and sadly, the remains of two people were discovered.”

“ Our thoughts are with the families, friends and community at this difficult time,”it said in a tweet.

It is understood the couple, whose children are adults and have lived there for many decades, were the only people in the house at the time of the fire.

One neighbour who has lived in the area since the mid-1980s said the whole area was in shock and got upset when asked how it felt to witness the fire on Saturday night. “The smoke came right down the road,” he said.

A woman who lives locally on Strand Roa d described the community as “very tight knit” that was in “total shock at what happened”. “I was out walking last night and saw the fire brigade but presumed they were heading to Malahide,” she told The Irish Times. “Nothing like this has ever happened in the area,” added the woman who has lived in Portmarnock for over a decade

Forensic investigators arrived out the house shortly after 11am on Sunday. The scene has been preserved as gardaí start an investigation into the cause of the fire. The bodies will be taken to the Dublin City Mortuary here a postmortem will be conducted by the State Pathologist. Results of the postmortem and a technical examination of the scene will determine the course of the Garda investigation. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of the fire. Anyone with information is asked to contact Malahide Garda station on 01-6664600, the Garda confidential line 1800-666111 or any Garda station.